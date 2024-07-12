Upcoming Events for Mid-July Cultural Weekend

ASTANA – Unwind this weekend after a busy workweek by visiting engaging exhibitions and sporting events. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a special list of events perfect for enjoying with friends and family.

Astana

“DER FREISCHÜTZ” on July 13

“Der Freischütz” is a romantic opera by Carl Maria von Weber, with a libretto by Johann Friedrich Kind. The story, set in 17th century Czech Republic after the 30 Years’ War, follows Max, a skilled marksman who fails a crucial shooting contest. Winning the contest is essential for Max, as it will allow him to marry Agatha, Kuno’s daughter, and become the hereditary forester.

Struggling with self-doubt, Max is manipulated by Kaspar, a huntsman who has sold his soul to the devil, Samiel. To save himself from damnation, Kaspar must deliver another soul to Samiel. He convinces Max to use a magic bullet, successfully killing an eagle. Kaspar then suggests they cast more magic bullets in the Wolf’s Glen. Come to the Astana Opera to enjoy this captivating performance, experience the beauty of the concert, and have a wonderful time.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Konaev Street. Tickets are available here.

President’s Cup 2024 on July 14-18

The international tournaments of the ATP Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour, collectively known as the President’s Cup, will be held on the summer hard courts of the Beeline Arena National Tennis Center.

The President’s Cup is an annual professional international tennis tournament organized by the ITF for the women’s tour and the ATP for the ATP Challenger Tour in Astana. Established in 1991, it is one of Kazakhstan’s most prestigious tennis tournaments for both men and women. This year, representing Kazakhstan are Grigory Lomakin, Amir Amirkhanov, Aruzhan Sagandykova, Sanya Zhienbayeva, Asylzhan Arystanbekova, Sandugash Kenjibayeva. Get into the atmosphere of sports and come support your favorites.

Venue: Beeline Arena National Tennis Center; 4/2, Turan Avenue. Entry is free.

Art lesson, Drawing a waterfall in Central Park, on July 13-14

Immerse yourself in nature as you draw outdoors, serenaded by the soothing sounds of water. This experience will uplift your spirits and invigorate you for the entire week. A professional artist from the Raisarti studio will guide you in creating your first masterpiece. With all the materials and tools provided, all you need to do is show up and let your creativity flow.

Venue: 5/1B, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Decontrol” exhibition on July 13

The Eurasian Cultural Alliance launches its public program for the Intersection Intizor exhibition with “Decontrol,” a performance by Maqan Productions. This unique experience delves into the theme of boundaries, exploring both literal and metaphorical interpretations. Using audiovisual elements, the performance prompts viewers to contemplate the significance of “borders” in their lives, whether they be personal, social, or territorial.

Venue: Egin Art space; 79, Nurmakov Street. Entry is free.

Retro Festival on July 14

Celentano Retro Bar presents the fourth Retro Festival—experience live performances by top artists, including Modern Talking.

Venue: Medeu Skating Rink and Ski Resort; 465, Gornaya Street. Tickets are available here.

“Human in a Boxcar” exhibition on July 13-17

Vladislav Andreev is a graphic designer and artist who completed his education at the Free Workshops of the Moscow Museum of Modern Art (MMSI). He has exhibited his work in Sweden, Switzerland, and Russia, and his pieces are housed in private collections and the Moscow Museum of Modern Art.

Vladislav Andreev’s solo exhibition “The Human in the Boxcar” will be held at 101 Dump Gallery. This project explores the historical colonial relations between tsarist and Soviet Russia and Central Asia, focusing on the repressive practices that characterized the totalitarian regimes of both eras. The title refers to the mass deportations of people to Kazakhstan from 1930 to 1950, when they were transported in freight wagons to their new locations.

Venue: 101 Dump Gallery; 101, Panfilov Street. Entry is free.