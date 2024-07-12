Kazakhstan’s Dining Scene Booms with 4.5% Surge in Eateries

ASTANA – Kazakhstan registered 15,826 public catering venues in 2023, a 4.5% increase from 15,146 recorded in 2022, the Bureau of National Statistics reported on July 11.

The surge is especially evident in the restaurant sector, which saw a jump from 2,106 in 2022 to 2,303 in 2023. Canteens also saw an increase, expanding from 4,752 to 5,383.

The number of cafes, however, declined, dropping from 5,016 in 2022 to 4,479 in 2023.

Regionally, the cities leading in the number of restaurants are Astana with 400 venues, Almaty with 351, and the Turkistan Region with 213. In terms of cafes, Almaty leads with 508, Astana with 385, and the Karagandy Region with 464.

In 2023, the total volume of services provided in the public catering sector soared to 1.1 trillion tenge (US$2.3 billion), marking an 11.9% increase compared to 2022.