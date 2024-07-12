Kazakhstan’s Aluminum Exports Grow 4.7 Times in Four Months

ASTANA – The volume of aluminum exports in Kazakhstan increased 4.7 times from 16,000 tons to 75,400 tons from January to April, the Industry and Construction Ministry’s press service reported on July 12.

The growth was driven by an eightfold increase in demand from Azerbaijan, which jumped from 5,500 tons to 43,100 tons. Uzbekistan’s demand also surged nearly 10.5 times, from 0.2 tons to 2,100 tons. Kazakhstan also expanded its exports to Belarus, Bulgaria, Italy, and Poland.

The ministry highlighted that the Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant in Pavlodar remains the country’s only producer of primary aluminum.