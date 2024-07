ASTANA – Kazakhstan has secured 21 licenses to participate in the 2024 Summer Paralympics, the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service reported on July 11.

Kazakh para athletes will compete in eight sports, including para powerlifting (5), para athletics (3), para swimming (4), sitting volleyball (1), para table tennis (1), para taekwondo (3), para canoe (2) and para bullet shooting (2).

The Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, with over 11 days of competition.