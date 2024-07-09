Kazakhstan Selects Permanent Representative to TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission

ASTANA – The Kazakh Transport Ministry appointed Almaz Aisin on July 9 as the head of its permanent representation in the TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) Intergovernmental Commission’s permanent secretariat, according to a draft government resolution.

Aisin previously served on the transport and infrastructure advisory committee of the Eurasian Economic Commission and held various positions at the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development and the Ministry of Transport.

TRACECA program encompasses 14 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Moldova, Romania, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan’s segment of this corridor starts at the Dostyk/Altynkol station, continuing through Moiynty and Beineu before reaching the ports of Aktau and Kuryk in the western part of the country.