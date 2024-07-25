Kazakhstan Launches Permanent Mission to ICAO

ASTANA – Kazakhstan established its first permanent representation to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) at ICAO headquarters in Montreal on July 23, reported the foreign ministry’s press service.

Timur Tlegenov, the new Kazakh permanent representative, met with ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar and expressed strong support for the organization’s initiatives to foster multifaceted cooperation in civil aviation with Kazakhstan.

Salazar congratulated Tlegenov on his new role and expressed his deep appreciation to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for establishing Kazakhstan’s permanent representation at ICAO. He expressed confidence that this initiative would significantly enhance the strategic partnership between the country and ICAO.

He praised Kazakhstan’s achievements and influence on the global stage and recognized its strong relationships with countries and international organizations.

“ICAO highly values and commends Kazakhstan’s initiatives and its role in enhancing flight safety and improving air transport accessibility, viewing them as exemplary,” said Salazar.

Tlegenov discussed the current state of the country’s civil aviation industry, highlighting the key priorities and objectives in this sector.

“I am convinced that our first-ever permanent mission will further enhance the consistent implementation of Kazakhstan’s high standards of flight and aviation safety,” he said.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding practical dialogue, emphasizing its importance for future cooperation between Kazakhstan and ICAO.