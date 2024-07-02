Kazakhstan, China Enhance Trade Links with Middle Corridor Agreement

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on the ratification of the agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and China governments to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor on July 1.

According to Kazinform, Tokayev also signed the law on the ratification of the agreement with China on the development of the Middle Corridor, including for container trains between China and Europe and on the ratification of the agreement with China on international road transport.

The agreements aim to optimize the use of road, rail and sea modes of transport, create favorable conditions for the transportation of goods and develop logistics centers in both countries. This initiative is expected to attract additional transit volumes to the Middle Corridor.