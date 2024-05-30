Mazhilis Ratifies Kazakh-Chinese Agreement to Develop Trans-Caspian Route

ASTANA – Deputies of the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, adopted the law on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and China to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), reported Mazhilis’ press service on May 29.

“The agreement provides for the effective use of road, rail and sea transport, the creation of favorable conditions for the transportation of goods, as well as the development of logistics centers in the territories of the two countries to attract additional volumes of transit along the route,” said Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev.

According to the ministry, last year saw an increase in the volume of cargo transportation along the TITR by 65% ​​compared to the previous year, reaching 2.7 million tons.

In January-April, transportation volume reached 1.4 million tons, a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Equipment, consumer goods, plant products, textiles, ferrous and non-ferrous metals are main items of cargo transported along the route.

The project is supposed to facilitate the development of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, and increase the volume of cargo transportation between the two countries.

“The adoption of the bill does not entail negative socio-economic, legal and (or) other consequences, as well as financial costs from the national budget,” said Karabayev.