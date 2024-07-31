Kazakh President to Meet With Congolese, Central Asian High Officials in Coming Week

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to hold meetings with high officials from Congo, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries in the coming week.

According to Akorda, President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on Aug. 2-3.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive in Kazakhstan on Aug. 7 for a two-day state visit.

Astana will host the Sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia on Aug. 9.