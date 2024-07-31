Kazakh President to Meet With Congolese, Central Asian High Officials in Coming Week

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 31 July 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to hold meetings with high officials from Congo, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries in the coming week.

According to Akorda, President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on Aug. 2-3.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive in Kazakhstan on Aug. 7 for a two-day state visit.

Astana will host the Sixth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia on Aug. 9.

 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »