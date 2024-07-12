Kazakh Film Included in Swiss Locarno Film Festival Competition Program

ASTANA – The film “Joqtau”(Mourning) directed by Kazakh filmmaker Aruan Anartai, has been included in the competition program of Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival on July 10. The first public screening will take place on Aug. 16.

A road movie narrates the story of a journey across the Kazakh steppe, where the main characters’ ties, beliefs, and ideals are tested, reported Kazinform.

According to the film’s producers, Kazakh composer Sanzhar Baiterekov wrote instrumental music with the central part of the Kazakh national instrument – kobyz.

The film will be presented at several international festivals in the coming years. Film producers also intend to sell the movie to foreign film programs, TV channels, and streaming platforms. A national premiere and distribution in Kazakh cinemas are also planned.

The 77th Locarno Film Festival will take place on Aug. 7-17.