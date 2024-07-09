Kazakh Capital Hosts International Street Theater Festival

By Dana Omirgazy in Astana, Culture on 9 July 2024

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital hosted the international street theater festival for the first time as part of the Eurasia International Film Festival during the Astana Day holidays.

Photo credit: gurk.kz

The best actors, directors, and producers from Poland, Estonia, Russia, and regions of Kazakhstan prepared festive programs for citizens and visitors to the capital, reported Khabar TV channel.

The city akimat (administration) plans to adopt other countries’ experiences and develop a street performance culture throughout the country.

“Hopefully, after this festival, we will see artists who will initiate and develop street theaters in Astana,” said Akerke Zhumanbayeva, a staff member at Astana Culture Department.


