Kazakhstan Launches Healthcare Program for Central Asian Students

By Dana Omirgazy in Central Asia on 16 April 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) and the Astana Medical University launched Avicenna, a healthcare program for medical students from Central Asian countries, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov on April 15.

Photo credit: KazAID

The program, funded by KazAID, includes training courses covering various aspects of medical education, as well as a cultural program to explore the sights of Astana. It will run from April 12 to May 2 for 17 talented students from the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan. 

This initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening academic ties and supporting young healthcare professionals in Central Asia.


