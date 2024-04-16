Kazakhstan Launches Healthcare Program for Central Asian Students

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) and the Astana Medical University launched Avicenna, a healthcare program for medical students from Central Asian countries, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov on April 15.

The program, funded by KazAID, includes training courses covering various aspects of medical education, as well as a cultural program to explore the sights of Astana. It will run from April 12 to May 2 for 17 talented students from the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.

This initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening academic ties and supporting young healthcare professionals in Central Asia.