Italy’s Neos Airlines Launches Milan – Astana Route

ASTANA – The first direct flight from Milan landed in Astana on July 13 morning operated by Italy’s Neos, marking a significant boost to Kazakh-Italian relations.

The airline has scheduled two additional flights on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13, with plans to increase frequency based on demand.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Marco Alberti, Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan, noted that Neos is making strong efforts in Kazakhstan.

“With support from the Kazakh government, a technical flight test is underway, and we hope this service will become regular soon. Italy and Kazakhstan are getting closer every day,” he said.

Alberti emphasized that the new connection will increase tourism in both directions and make travel easier.

“Our goal is to boost tourism to Kazakhstan as well, as it has great potential. Together with Kazakh tourism, we believe we can achieve this. We have also reinforced our visa office with two additional staff members, processing over 12,000 visas in the last six months,” he added.

Alberti also mentioned that Kazakhstan recently welcomed Leonardo da Vinci’s “La Bella Principessa,” signifying culture promotion as a powerful driver of dialogue and foreign policy.

Marco Beretta, general director of Neos Airlines in Kazakhstan and President of the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association, expressed his satisfaction with the new route.

“I am very glad to be here and witness that the plan presented in Rome during the bilateral round table has been executed together with the Civil Aviation Committee, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and embassies of our countries,” said Beretta.

He also mentioned that the implementation of a code-sharing agreement with Air Astana is in progress.

Beretta highlighted that the airline will soon announce plans for the winter season, aiming to expand connections between Kazakhstan and Italy.

“Tourism promotion to an Italian audience is a key focus. Tomiris tour operator, together with the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association and the Kazakh embassy in Italy, is finalizing the organization of a four-month roadshow in Italy called Road to Kazakhstan. This will be announced at the bilateral forum on Oct. 7-9 in Milan,” added Beretta.

The Road to Kazakhstan project aims to raise public awareness of Kazakhstan in Italy and promote it as a major tourist and cultural hub in the region.

In 2022, Neos launched direct flights between Almaty and Milan, flying twice a week. Kazakhstan is among 70 destinations where Neos flies. Established in 2001, the company is a joint venture between Italian Alpitour and German TUI Group.