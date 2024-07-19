How Much Trust Do Kazakh Citizens Place in Law Enforcement and Judiciary

ASTANA — The Bureau of National Statistics conducted a survey in April-May on the level of public confidence in law enforcement agencies and the judicial system in the country’s regions, both in urban and rural areas.

According to the survey results released on July 17, 66% of people trust the prosecutor’s office, 24.1% are partially trusting, 3% are rather distrustful, and 2.3% are distrustful. The share of those who found it difficult to answer was 4.6%.

The proportion of those who fully agree with the statement that the police can be trusted was 61.6%, partially agree — 27%, rather disagree — 4.4%, and completely disagree — 4.6%. The proportion of those who have never encountered the police was 2.5%.

The proportion of those who fully agree with the statement that the anti-corruption service can be trusted was 50.9%, partially agree — 28.7%, rather disagree — 4.9%, and completely disagree — 4.1%. The share of those who have never encountered the anti-corruption service was 11.4%.

Some 47.8% fully agree that the Economic Investigation Service can be trusted, 29% partially agree, 5.2% rather disagree, and 2.9% completely disagree. The share of those who have never encountered the Economic Investigation Service was 15%.

Trusting the judicial system – 61.8%, partially trusting – 25.9%, rather distrustful – 3.4%, distrustful – 2.9%. The share of those who found it difficult to answer was 6%.

The proportion of those who trust the fire service was 79.4%, partially trusting — 16.4%, rather distrustful — 0.9%, and distrustful — 0.4%. The share of those who found it difficult to answer was 2.8%.

According to the survey results, 61.7% of respondents feel completely safe in their area of residence, 30.5% feel safe enough, 6% are not safe, 1% chose not safe at all, and 0.8% found it difficult to answer.

According to respondents, the main reasons for insecurity are fear of being attacked (26.7%), fear of going out alone (15.8%), and a low level of security (14.4%).