How Much Trust Do Kazakh Citizens Place in Law Enforcement and Judiciary

By Dana Omirgazy in Editor’s Picks, Nation on 19 July 2024

ASTANA — The Bureau of National Statistics conducted a survey in April-May on the level of public confidence in law enforcement agencies and the judicial system in the country’s regions, both in urban and rural areas.

Photo credit: Lightspring/Shutterstock

According to the survey results released on July 17, 66% of people trust the prosecutor’s office, 24.1% are partially trusting, 3% are rather distrustful, and 2.3% are distrustful. The share of those who found it difficult to answer was 4.6%.

The proportion of those who fully agree with the statement that the police can be trusted was 61.6%, partially agree — 27%, rather disagree — 4.4%, and completely disagree — 4.6%. The proportion of those who have never encountered the police was 2.5%.

The proportion of those who fully agree with the statement that the anti-corruption service can be trusted was 50.9%, partially agree — 28.7%, rather disagree — 4.9%, and completely disagree — 4.1%. The share of those who have never encountered the anti-corruption service was 11.4%.

Some 47.8% fully agree that the Economic Investigation Service can be trusted, 29% partially agree, 5.2% rather disagree, and 2.9% completely disagree. The share of those who have never encountered the Economic Investigation Service was 15%.

Trusting the judicial system – 61.8%, partially trusting – 25.9%, rather distrustful – 3.4%, distrustful – 2.9%. The share of those who found it difficult to answer was 6%.

The proportion of those who trust the fire service was 79.4%, partially trusting — 16.4%, rather distrustful — 0.9%, and distrustful — 0.4%. The share of those who found it difficult to answer was 2.8%.

According to the survey results, 61.7% of respondents feel completely safe in their area of residence, 30.5% feel safe enough, 6% are not safe, 1% chose not safe at all, and 0.8% found it difficult to answer.

According to respondents, the main reasons for insecurity are fear of being attacked (26.7%), fear of going out alone (15.8%), and a low level of security (14.4%).


