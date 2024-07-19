Exciting Weekend Highlights in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – This week is packed with thrilling events, from vibrant festivals to high-octane races. Dive into the excitement and enjoy an unforgettable time filled with energy and great vibes.

Astana

Summer Fest on July 20

Get ready for a grand musical event – the Summer Fest concert at the Astana Congress Center. This evening will feature the brightest stars of Kazakhstan’s music scene, including Ninety One, Danna Max, and Ilkhan Ikhsan. This spectacular event will captivate guests with its unique atmosphere and the artists’ exceptional performances. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event.

Venue: The Congress Center; 12, Heydar Aliyev Street. Tickets are available here.

Tynda Music: James Horner Legacy on July 21

Tynda.music: A collective of professional musicians passionate about performing their favorite music in unconventional venues. The freedom to curate their programs, explore unexpected locations and adapt their format has brought together musicians with bold and creative ideas.

Tynda.music proudly presents the James Horner Legacy program – a musical journey through the majestic melodies and breathtaking soundscapes crafted by the legendary composer James Horner. This concert promises to evoke deep nostalgia and cherished memories.

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34, Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

The Best Of Animal Jazz on July 21

On July 21, at the Zima Gallery Club, the musicians will present a special “The Best Of” program, featuring all their greatest hits. With over 20 years of history, the band has released 11 studio albums and captured the hearts of tens of thousands of fans. Today, their concerts attract entire families and Alexander Krasovitsky’s voice has become one of the most distinguished voices of his generation.

Venue: Zima gallery, 16P, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Jump Fest 2024 on July 21

The Jump tournament finals, held from August 23-25, offer a grand prize: a trip to Abu Dhabi for the Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets game. Enjoy basketball games, dance battles, great music, graffiti performances and interactive activities. Take part in a thrilling sports festival and immerse yourself in the exciting atmosphere.

Venue: Basketball court near the Forum shopping center; 617, Seifullin Avenue. Entry is free.

Gorilla Drift Street Legal on July 20

Sokol Autodrom invites drift fans to the 3rd stage of Kazakhstan’s junior drift series. Watch as amateur pilots go head-to-head with professionals from the Championship of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The evening race will feature stunning illumination and lighting effects.

Venue: STK Sokol; 76th kilometer of the Almaty-Astana highway. Tickets are available here.

Music Festival Foure on July 20

GURUDE is an ethnic singer, poet, writer and composer. Born in Sakhalin, Ruslan Gurude spent much of his life among the chests of Khakassia. He masterfully plays the tambourine, harp, crystal symphony, and various pipes. Singing in over 10 languages from around the world, his melodies also incorporate animal sounds and the natural world. GURUDE has performed in more than 30 countries on some of the world’s finest stages.

Venue: Almaty Horse and Polo Club; 1G, Botkin Street. Tickets are available here.