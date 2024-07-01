Dimash Kudaibergen at New Vision Business Forum: I Have no Other Dream But to Benefit My People

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen took part in the large-scale New Vision: The Power of Business forum held on June 27-29 in Almaty under the auspices of Nobel Fest and the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) Kazakhstan.

Kudaibergen shared his creative plans and performed his famous hits during a panel session dedicated to the cultural rise of Kazakhstan, reported dimashnews.com on June 30.

“In the coming years I plan to implement big projects. I will not be modest: now many people know me, now I have the opportunity to work with major global agents and managers. I want to introduce our young artists from Kazakhstan to them, support them, and, if possible, show them the way to the international arena. I am not eternal either. I have no other dream than to benefit my people. From the age of 5 to 30, I studied music. This year I plan to defend my doctoral dissertation. I have reached this age with certain thoughts and a lot of experience. I have always dreamed of becoming a great musician, and I want to pass on my experience to young people who want to become famous musicians. May they be better than me, may they reach greater heights than I,” he said.

He also thanked his fans who arrived from different cities and countries. When asked what his homeland meant to him, he answered as follows:

“If I may, I will answer this question from a philosophical point of view. The well-known American and English writer, publicist, and philosopher Thomas Paine said: ‘The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren.’ Similarly, I want to emphasize that by loving my people and my homeland, I do not divide people by nationality, religion, language, or race. Kazakhs are a wise people. I consider wisdom to be the ability to take responsibility for one’s actions, to be friendly to those around, and to build relationships. All these are manifestations of great wisdom inherent to humans. Our ancestors defended the independence of our country and left a great cultural heritage, territory, and other riches to their descendants. We need to demonstrate to the world that we are worthy heirs of traditions, good neighborliness, and openness. The world needs peace,” Kudaibergen said.