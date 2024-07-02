China’s Xi Outlines Vision for Strengthening China-Kazakhstan Partnership Ahead of SCO Summit

ASTANA – On July 2, Chinese President Xi Jinping published an article on Kazinform discussing the progress made in bilateral relations with Kazakhstan and outlining the growth he expects to discuss with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his state visit to Kazakhstan as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana.

President Xi outlined plans to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan and map out a new blueprint for their future cooperation within the SCO framework. He highlighted achievements in various fields, including politics, trade, renewable energy, transport infrastructure, and cultural exchanges.

Political support

China pledged to support Kazakhstan in upholding its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. President Xi emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan following its own development path, implementing policies that ensure its prosperity, and resisting external interference. The Chinese leader noted that the cooperation between China and Kazakhstan will be guided by four fundamental principles: mutual respect, good neighborly friendship, solidarity in trying times, and mutual benefit. These principles aim to ensure a sustained and steady growth of their bilateral relations.

Mutual benefit and win-win cooperation

“China stands ready to promote greater synergy between Belt and Road cooperation and the economic policies under a Just Kazakhstan at a faster pace and further open our super-sized market to Kazakhstan so that our Kazakh friends can share the opportunities of our development,” said President Xi.

He emphasized the need for deeper cooperation in traditional sectors such as business, trade, industrial capacity, investment, energy, mining, and agriculture. He added that enhancing customs efficiency at border ports, ensuring the high-quality operation of the China-Europe Railway Express, and advancing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route are key priorities.

President Xi called for tapping into high-tech areas such as new energy, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, cross-border e-commerce, aviation, and aerospace. Building industrial and supply chains with high-added value will inject new impetus to China-Kazakhstan cooperation.

Stronger China-Kazakhstan friendship

Both countries need to ensure the success of the Luban Workshop, Confucius Institutes, and the Kazakh campus of Northwestern Polytechnical University to foster future generations who will carry forward the China-Kazakhstan friendship.

President Xi welcomed joint education programs and research projects between Chinese and Kazakh institutions, closer interactions between citizens, and more twinning of provinces and cities. Expanding cooperation in education, tourism, archaeology, arts, and media will deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Responding to global changes

President Xi stressed the need for China and Kazakhstan to jointly address historic global changes and seize new opportunities amid crises. China is committed to working with Kazakhstan to uphold the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law. Together, they will act on genuine multilateralism and oppose hegemonism, power politics, and bloc confrontation.

“We will work together to build an equal and orderly multipolar world, promote universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and bring about more positivity and certainty to world peace and stability,” President Xi asserted.

SCO Summit

China commended Kazakhstan’s successful efforts as the SCO chair in enhancing the organization’s influence.

“China will work shoulder to shoulder with Kazakhstan on the path to national prosperity and rejuvenation. Let us jointly draw up a new blueprint for closer cooperation and open a new chapter in China-Kazakhstan friendly relations,” President Xi stated.