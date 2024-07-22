Bulgarian Tennis Player Wins President’s Cup in Astana

By Staff Report in Astana, Sports on 22 July 2024

ASTANA – Dimitar Kuzmanov, a 30-year-old tennis player from Bulgaria, triumphed at the President’s Cup of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Astana Challenger 50 tour on July 21.

Dimitar Kuzmanov, a 30-year-old tennis player from Bulgaria. Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service, Kuzmanov ranked world no. 356, defeated Saba Purtseladze of Georgia 6-4, 6-3 in the singles final on Sunday.

With this victory, Kuzmanov earned 50 ranking points and $5,660 in prize money. This marks his second career Challenger trophy.

In the Challenger doubles, Russians Egor Agafonov and Ilia Simakin beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan and Evgeny Karlovskiy of Russia 6-4, 6-3.


