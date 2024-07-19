Astana Unveils Premier Creative Hub for Cultural Renaissance – ÓzgeEpic

ASTANA – Akim (Mayor) of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek announced the inauguration of Astana’s creative hub, ÓzgeEpic, on his Instagram page on July 17.

Situated within the Mirny Dom (Peaceful Home) residential complex, this pioneering hub features a distinctive ethno-museum and artisanal workshop. It boasts a versatile hall designed for contemporary art exhibitions and musical and literary soirées, alongside a modern art gallery, a theater space, and an interactive national games area. Additionally, the hub houses a bookstore offering works from Kazakh publishing houses.

In his 2023 state-of-the-nation address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the imperative of fostering the creative economy, tasking the government with fortifying its legal framework and cultivating conducive conditions for its expansion.

“Centers of the creative industry — ‘talent magnets,’ if you will —should exist in every regional center and major city. Participants in these hubs should receive assistance in commercializing their products. Traditional business support programs often do not cater to the unique characteristics of the creative industry, preventing it from fully benefiting from existing funding mechanisms. Therefore, I believe a separate package of measures is necessary to support creative professionals,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized that the creative sector, still nascent in Kazakhstan, holds the potential to invigorate major cities by attracting talented individuals.

The Astana creative hub aims to cultivate competitive contemporary art, elevate societal cultural awareness, and nurture young, talented intellectuals. According to Kassymbek, the hub will serve as a catalyst for integrating numerous specialists into the creative market.