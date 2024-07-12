Alageum Electric Becomes General Sponsor of Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Alageum Electric became the general sponsor of the fifth World Nomad Games, according to a bilateral memorandum signed on July 11 with the Directorate for the Preparation and Holding of the fifth World Nomad Games.

According to the directorate’s press service, Alageum Electric Chairman Yerkebulan Ilyassov expressed pride in supporting Kazakhstan’s cultural and sports traditions and emphasized the company’s commitment to promoting traditional sports on an international stage.

Alageum Electric will sponsor the event with the direct assistance of the Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev.

This year, the Fund for the Support of National Sports was established to systematize efforts in supporting and developing national sports. The foundation’s primary goals are to support athletes and coaches, preserve national traditions, and promote high-quality competitions. It also provides financial assistance, enhances the qualifications of coaches and referees, and conducts research on national sports development.

Nail Nurov, the head of the directorate, said that the total operating budget of the games is 5.7 billion tenge (US$12 million). Contributions from financial partners and sponsors bring the total operating budget to approximately eight billion tenge (US$16.9 million).

The fifth World Nomad Games will take place from Sept. 8 to 13 in Astana. It will feature international sports competitions in ethnic sports. Over 2,000 participants from 89 countries are expected to compete in 21 sports, with athletes vying for 97 sets of medals.