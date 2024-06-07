Vibrant Events to Spark Your Weekend

As our cities continue to host an array of captivating world events and exhibitions, we are fortunate to welcome historical treasures like the «La Bella Principessa» exhibition, showcasing the extraordinary work of Leonardo da Vinci. Meanwhile, the Satisfaction Fest offers a vibrant hub where guests can immerse themselves in the global party scene. The Astana Times has curated a selection of top events and activities to enhance your weekend experience.

Astana Events

«La Bella Principessa» exhibition from June 7 to Aug 4

For the first time in Kazakhstan, Leonardo da Vinci’s “La Bella Principessa” is on display. This portrait of a young Italian aristocrat, created by da Vinci in the late 15th century, was lost and rediscovered, becoming one of his most mysterious works. Removed from the 15th-century volume known as the Sforziad, it was attributed to da Vinci after extensive research by Scripta Maneant in 2009. Previously exhibited only five times worldwide, it now debuts in Astana, drawing significant interest from critics and the public.

Venue: National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Satisfaction 2024 Fest on June 8-9

This summer, Astana will come alive with three thrilling two-day SATISFACTION festivals at the Astana Golf Club. The evening’s popular headliners include world-famous Italian DJ and producer Benny Benassi, renowned DJ and music producer Burak Yeter and Tujamo, a top German DJ ranked among the world’s top 100 by DJ MAG. Many other international stars and DJs will also perform on stage.

Organizers promise an exciting, updated program featuring even more outstanding artists and incredible music. Guests can also enjoy unique art installations and a variety of interactive areas, making each festival an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss these vibrant cultural events!

Venue: Astana Golf Club; 1, Kayretdin Bulganbayev Street. Tickets are available here.

CONCORDIS GUITAR QUARTET concert on June 8

The Concordis Quartet enjoys widespread popularity both at home and internationally. The musicians are presenting the “Lusitania” program, named after the ancient Roman province that largely corresponds to modern Portugal. Acting as guardians of ancient Lusitanian culture, the guitarists offer a rare opportunity to hear music by Portugal’s most renowned composers, along with timeless hits from famous composers from Argentina, France, England, Brazil and the USA.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street.Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Groove Me Fest on June 8

Almaty will welcome British DJs Afronaut and WheelUp as part of the Groove Me Festival. Afronaut, a pioneer of the Broken Beat/Bruk genre and co-founder of Bugz In The Attic and CoOperation Records, will be joined by Tru Thoughts Records star DJ WheelUp. Local talents Arsen Superfly, Darigummy and Jazzy Soul will also perform. The event will be held at the picturesque Red Rhino outdoor location, with performances inside an indoor venue. Don’t miss this exciting musical experience.

Venue: Red Rhino; 11/11, Sultangazin Street. Tickets are available here.

Dedication to Frank Sinatra – Jan Tomingas and the EverJazz Residents on June 8

Frank Sinatra, undeniably the most famous jazz vocalist of the 20th century, became a pop culture icon with his unique timbre. Kazakhstani actor Jan Tomingas, known for his award-winning film “Schedu” at the Berlinale Big Film Festival, excels at capturing Sinatra’s intonation and singing style. With his velvety vocals and clear articulation, Jan is one of Almaty’s brightest jazz singers. This evening, enjoy Sinatra’s beloved classics like “Cheek to Cheek,” “Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” “My Funny Valentine,” and “New York, New York,” performed by Jan Tomingas and club residents.

Venue: EverJazz Jazz Club; 24; Zenkova Street. Tickets are available here.