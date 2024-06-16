Uniting Art: Kazakhstan-India Exhibition Opens in Astana

ASTANA — ​The grand opening of the “Uniting Art: Kazakhstan-India” exhibition, aimed at fostering bilateral cultural ties between Kazakhstan and India, took place at the Presidential Administration Center of Kazakhstan on June 6, reported Kazinform.

The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center organized the event at the Embassy of India in Kazakhstan in collaboration with the Nemalievichi watercolor workshop from Pavlodar. This initiative is part of the international project Dialogue Through Culture by the Presidential Center of Kazakhstan.

The exhibition features 90 watercolor works by 25 artists. Among these, 48 pieces are from members of the Nemalievichi workshop, which brings together amateur artists from various professions, including teachers, lawyers, economists, and healthcare workers. Additionally, 21 watercolor works are by Svetlana Kravchenko, the workshop leader. The paintings depict beautiful landscapes of India and Kazakhstan, ethnic motifs, architectural scenes, portraits, and still lifes.

The “Uniting Art: Kazakhstan-India” exhibition will run until June 23.

“For us diplomats, art exhibitions play a significant role in strengthening relations between countries. They provide a platform for cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and cooperation. Joint exhibitions, where artists from different countries collaborate, also promote cultural exchange and reinforce ties between peoples,” said Nagendra Prasad, the Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Dr. Ram Viranjan, a professor and head of the Fine Arts Department at Kurukshetra University in India, spoke about the genesis and realization of the exhibition.

“The idea for today’s exhibition dates back nine years, starting when Ms. Svetlana Kravchenko visited an international exhibition in India. I invited her to our university, where she conducted master classes, and our collaboration began. Later, I was invited to Pavlodar in Kazakhstan. I still cherish the warm memories of this city, where I worked for some time as the Vice-Rector of Pavlodar State University,” the professor shared.

The exhibition also showcases a series of 21 watercolors by Indian artist and professor Ram Viranjan, titled “Winter Landscapes of Kazakhstan.” The mesmerizing winter panoramas of the Kazakh countryside inspired these works.

“I have particularly come to love the Kazakh winter. Each of my works depicts Kazakh dwellings against the backdrop of the Kazakh steppe. When Astana celebrated its 20th anniversary, the city authorities held a major art project, to which I was invited. As you can see, the ties in art between India and Kazakhstan have a long history, and we hope that our cultural partnership will only grow,” the artist noted.