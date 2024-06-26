Two Kazakh Aviation Companies Enter World’s Top 100 Airlines 

ASTANA — The World Airline Awards ceremony announced the 100 best airlines in the world in 2024, with AirAstana and FlyArystan making it to the list, on June 24.

According to Skytrax, AirAstana secured 38th place and FlyArystan 100th place among the world’s best air carriers.

Air Astana was named the Best Airline in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for the 12th time and received the award for the Best On-Board Service in Central Asia and the CIS for the eighth time.

Kazakh air carriers are recognized as leaders in the Central Asian region. Among the CIS countries, FlyArystan secured third place, followed by QazaqAir in fifth and Scat in sixth place.

Additionally, FlyArystan won the award for the second time in the Best Budget Airline in Central Asia and the CIS category.

“The Skytrax Award is awarded based on the opinions of passengers around the world. I am very grateful to our customers for choosing Air Astana and to my colleagues who made this choice possible thanks to the high level of service. We will continue our development and, perhaps, in the future will become a contender for even higher recognition,” said Peter Foster, CEO and President of Air Astana.

The independent World Airline Awards, established in 1999, is a global study of airline customer satisfaction. Travelers worldwide participate in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey, often called the Oscar of the Aviation Industry.

The 2023-2024 online survey was conducted from September 2023 to May 2024 in six languages, with at least 21 million respondents from over 100 nationalities, covering more than 350 airlines.