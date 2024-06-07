Turkic States Address Environmental Challenges in Baku  

ASTANA – Chairman of the Mazhilis, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, Yerlan Koshanov, took part in the 13th meeting of the Council of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) in Baku dubbed Green Horizons for the Turkic World: Role of Parliaments in Achieving a Green Agenda, reported Mazhilis’ press service on June 6.

Speakers of the Turkish, Azerbaijani, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Hungarian and Turkish Cypriot parliaments attended the meeting.

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus handed over TURKPA’s term presidency to his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova.

Emphasizing the relevance of the meeting’s topic, Koshanov said the transition to green energy and carbon neutrality are common goals of the climate agenda for all member countries of the organization.

“Kazakhstan is working to achieve the obligations of international climate treaties. Last year, the country adopted the Strategy on Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2060. Parliament is engaged in the work to develop the new Water and Tax Codes taking into account the green agenda,” said Koshanov.

He also informed about the implementation of the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project to protect ecosystems, and expressed support for Azerbaijan’s initiatives in the fight against climate change.

He also drew the participants’ attention to the need to form a shared vision for the green economy’s standards of goods and services.

During the meeting, participants discussed several laws for Turkic countries, including draft laws on protecting personal data, training following the labor market’s requirements, trade missions, the basics of safety and product quality, and limiting the use of tobacco products.

Following the meeting, the participants adopted the Baku Declaration.