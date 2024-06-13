Top South Korean Universities to Launch Advanced Study Programs in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Leading South Korean universities will train in-demand professionals for Kazakhstan through dual-diploma international programs and open branches nationwide.

During the Kazakh-South Korean business forum held on June 12, the National Seoul University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech) and Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University signed an agreement to train Artificial Intelligence (AI) architecture and data management programs for undergraduate students.

As reported by the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University, Kazakh students will be able to receive SeoulTech diploma alongside the local one. Admission to this program will open in the 2025-2026 academic year for students enrolled in the Higher School of AI and Informatics at Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University. According to the agreement, students will study in Kazakhstan for the first four semesters and continue their lessons at SeoulTech for the next four semesters.

The program is supposed to deepen academic ties between Kazakhstan and South Korea, nurturing intercultural competence among students and ensuring their competitiveness in the international labor market. The first group of students will start studying under this program in September 2025.

The city of Turkistan will soon witness the private Woosong University branch opening.

Speaking to Zakon.kz journalists on June 12, Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek revealed that the sides also agreed to open a branch of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in Kazakhstan.

“In August I will go to South Korea to sign a new agreement to decide on the location. I can say in advance that it will be either Alatau Smart City or Konaev. This will still have to be determined,” said Nurbek.

The university will train PhD and master’s degree students in engineering and technical fields.

Kazakh and South Korean officials also agreed to strengthen cooperation in research and science, launching internships for Kazakh scientists in leading universities, laboratories and scientific complexes in South Korea.