Alatau Smart City to Implement Comprehensive Digitization and Automation

ASTANA – Alatau will be a smart city, where digitization and automation will cover all necessary processes, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev said during his working visit to the city on June 8, reported the ministry’s press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has designated Alatau as a flagship project, aiming to build a completely new integrated metropolis that will become a leading international business hub.

It is planned to create a special economic zone with an area of approximately 100,000 hectares, where over 170 production projects will be established focusing on priority activities.

Information and communication technologies will be integrated into various sectors, including healthcare, transportation, security, and more. High-speed internet will be widely available through wired, fiber-optic, and wireless channels.

“Smart technologies have already been introduced in the Almaty Region, and the Smart City concept is being implemented. In Konayev, a single contact center 109, a single payment center Alseko, and an electronic ticketing system on all buses have been established. To ensure security, schools are equipped with access control systems and surveillance cameras, connected to the Police Operational Control Center,” Madiyev said.

He also noted that the opening of the regional Alatau Hub marked a new phase in IT industry development in the Almaty Region. This hub will offer educational and incubation programs from the Astana Hub and soon will provide courses on game development and design basics.

Plans are also underway to launch a joint program of special courses in computer literacy, digital marketing, and e-commerce.

Telecommunications Committee Chairman Yerzhan Meiramov discussed plans for improving mobile communications and internet access. Currently, 319 out of 384 settlements in the Almaty Region are connected to 4G.

“The ministry, in collaboration with the Almaty Region’s administration and mobile operators, has developed and signed a Roadmap to enhance communication and mobile internet quality for 2023-2027. This plan includes providing mobile broadband access to 27 additional settlements and improving mobile communications and internet quality in 52 border villages,” he stated.