South Korea’s President to Visit Kazakhstan Next Week

ASTANA — At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from June 11-13, 2024, Akorda press service reported.

During the visit, Kazakhstan and South Korean presidents will engage in high-level negotiations to deepen cooperation across various sectors. Additionally, both leaders will participate in the Kazakh-Korean business forum. A series of bilateral documents are slated to be signed during President Yoon Seok-yeol’s visit.

As of 2023, South Korea ranked among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, with a cumulative investment of approximately $9.2 billion over the past 18 years. In 2022, the gross inflow of direct investment from South Korea surged by 85%, reaching a record $1.5 billion.