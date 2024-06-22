Rare Coin Discovered in Almaty Region  

ASTANA — For the first time in Kazakhstan, a rare type of coin has been discovered by researchers from the Tanbaly Reserve Museum in the Almaty Region. This find occurred during excavations in the Kogaly Valley conducted by the International Historical and Archaeological Expedition, as reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

According to experts in Turko-Sughd early medieval numismatics, this coin was used from the middle of the seventh century. The monuments of the Kogaly Valley studied by the expedition belong to the culture of the western Turks, who inhabited the lands of Zhetisu in the first half of the seventh to eighth centuries.

The first conservation efforts on this unique artifact are being carried out in the Tanbaly Science and Restoration Laboratory.

The archaeological excavations are still ongoing.