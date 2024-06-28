President Tokayev Signs Law on Cargo Transportation Between Turkic Countries

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law ratifying the agreement on international combined freight transport between the governments of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states on June 27.

According to Kaazfinorm, the agreement aims to enhance the transit and transport potential and trade and economic relations among OTS member states.

“The agreement contributes to the development of modern railway, water and road transport systems, ensures the preliminary exchange of information to expedite customs procedures by trains, and introduces digital for goods,” said Amangeldi Nugmanov, Deputy of the Senate (upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament).

The Law will simplify the procedures for international combined transport and increase cargo transportation by road, rail and sea among OTS member states.

The agreement was signed by OTS members in Samarkand on Nov. 11, 2022.