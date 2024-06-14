Kazakhstan, US Expand Trade and Economic Cooperation

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Katherine Tai, the United States (U.S.) Trade Representative, on June 14, emphasizing the significance of her visit in expanding trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S.

As reported by the Akorda press service, Tokayev highlighted that the two countries have strengthened their strategic partnership over the past three decades in various sectors, including trade, investment, security, human rights, and democracy.

Tokayev identified the U.S. as one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, with foreign direct investment exceeding $65 billion. Last year, trade turnover increased by 30% to reach a record high of $4.1 billion. More than 600 American companies are operating in Kazakhstan.

“I attach particular importance to improving investment attractiveness, liberalizing the economy, and supporting industrial development,” Tokayev said.

Tai expressed gratitude for the opportunity to personally discuss new approaches to developing trade relations and creating the necessary conditions to strengthen economic interaction, particularly through the implementation of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFA).

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu also discussed development of Kazakh-American trade, economic, and investment cooperation during their meeting with Tai. The parties praised the outcomes of the TIFA meeting in the regional format and bilateral meetings at the governmental level, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of the signing of the U.S.-Central Asian TIFA.