Kazakhstan Supports US Middle East Peace Initiative

ASTANA – Kazakhstan strongly supports the international community’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on June 4 commenting on the United States’ initiative to stabilize the situation in the Middle East.

“We welcome the White House peace initiative, the main provisions of which include a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the release of hostages, the provision of humanitarian assistance, and the subsequent reconstruction of the Gaza Strip with the support of the international community.

We express our hope that if the proposed measures are implemented, they will allow stopping the bloodshed and civilian casualties and creating preconditions for peace in the region.

Kazakhstan reaffirms its unwavering position that the only resolution to the long-standing conflict is the establishment of the State of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the two-state solution,” the statement reads.