Kazakhstan Strengthens Measures Against Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has strengthened measures to prevent domestic violence and increased penalties for all forms of violence against children, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at a June 18 meeting with Commissioner for Children’s Rights Dinara Zakiyeva.

The country has recently adopted legislative changes to better protect the rights of women and children.

According to a press statement released by Akorda, the new law incorporates norms initiated by Zakiyeva with the involvement of the civil sector. She noted that among the efforts being implemented are the introduction of the KiVa anti-bullying program in schools and safety lessons starting in September.

“We worked on the opening of a 111 state contact center for a helpline. In 10 months, we handled 13,000 calls,” Zakiyeva said.

She informed that training for employees of medical and social institutions for children is beginning, and the issue of strengthening the guardianship and trusteeship authorities is under consideration.

Additionally, in partnership with the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund, the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund, and the Kamkorlyk Fund, six autism centers and 11 regional rehabilitation centers have been opened.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of increasing legal literacy and cultivating the principle of law and order among schoolchildren.

He highlighted that a unified education program, developed following his instructions at the National Kurultai meeting in Turkistan, aims to instill human and national values in the younger generation, nurture their creative potential, and develop their independence and critical thinking. He instructed Zakiyeva to ensure the coordinated work of teachers and parents in implementing this program.

“During the meeting, proposals for providing housing for orphans and children without parental care, as well as developing infrastructure for children in rural areas were discussed,” Zakiyeva added.

In conclusion, Tokayev emphasized the need for comprehensive measures to prevent suicidal feelings among children and adolescents. He also instructed to keep the prevention of child injuries and accidents under special control.