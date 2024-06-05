Kazakhstan Launches Major Oil Projects in Caspian Sea

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas and Russia’s Lukoil have commenced the implementation of Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar projects, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

The companies established the Kalamkas-Khazar Operating joint venture as the project operator.

The construction of offshore platforms will begin in 2026 at Kazakh shipyards, ensuring an early start to production at the Kalamkas-Sea field.

The initiative is expected to attract direct investments of at least six billion dollars and create approximately 2,000 jobs during construction, with an additional 300 positions during operation.

The Kalamkas-Sea field is located in the central part of the northeastern sector of the Caspian Sea, 64 kilometers from the coast. The sea depth is approximately seven meters. The deposit spans nearly 50 kilometers in length and up to six kilometers in width.

The Khazar deposit is located 30 kilometers southwest of the Kalamkas-Sea and 65 kilometers northwest of the Buzachi Peninsula.

Both fields have been explored and confirmed to hold significant reserves, contributing to Kazakhstan’s energy balance.