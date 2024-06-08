Kazakhstan Launches Global Chess Mentorship Initiative 

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Chess Federation (KazChess) has been implementing a coaching assistance program for colleagues from Oman, Tajikistan, and Sri Lanka for the past two months, with plans to include Bangladesh and Cambodia, reported the federation’s press service on June 4.

The program includes a two-month stay for the coaches in the respective countries and an eight-week online course. This has been made possible through the Freedom Asian Chess Initiatives project, which KazChess is carrying out in partnership with FIDE, the Asian Chess Federation, and with support from the general sponsor Freedom Holding Corp.

According to Timur Turlov, president of the federation, the Kazakh chess school is one of the strongest in the world. Kazakh players regularly become winners and prize-winners in international competitions, and the women’s team is among the best in the world.

“All this not only gives confidence in future results but also provides a reason to think about the need to share the accumulated experience and contribute to the development and popularization of chess worldwide. This is why we initiated the coaching assistance program for colleagues from several Asian countries. We believe this initiative will strengthen Kazakhstan’s position within the Asian Chess Federation and raise the overall level of chess preparation on the continent,” he said.

As part of the program, renowned Kazakh chess player and International Master Yevgeniy Vladimirov works with chess players from Tajikistan. International Master and 2013 Kazakhstan champion Kirill Kuderinov conducted training in Sri Lanka, and coach Dmitriy Stativkin is assisting the Omani national team.

“In the seminar led by Grandmaster Vladimirov in Dushanbe, members of Tajikistan’s junior and youth national teams participated. For most of them, it was their first experience interacting with a chess player of such caliber. He established a good rapport with the young chess players,” said Ilhom Yunusov, executive director of the Chess Federation of Tajikistan.

The Chess in School project, supported by FIDE, also plans to provide teachers with methodological support. The federation believes this initiative also strengthens international cooperation.