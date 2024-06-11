Kazakhstan Exports Products for Sustainable Batteries

ASTANA – Kazakh scientists have launched the industrial production of mixed vanadium oxides in the Kyzylorda Region for export, reported the press service of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education on June 10.

The production was initiated by scientists from the Physicotechnical Institute and the Satpayev Kazakh National Research Technical University, as well as the Balausa Company.

“Own vanadium raw materials and technologies for producing vanadium electrolyte provide opportunities for the production of vanadium batteries in the future. In this regard, the scientists cooperate with the world’s largest manufacturers of vanadium batteries – VRB and Invinity. The enterprise considers the possibility of producing vanadium batteries for producers of green energy and in micro-grids to reduce losses and provide steady power supply,” according to the report.

At present, the enterprise produces more than 30 tons of finished products per month. The products are totally exported, with 20 tons of products shipped to Austria.

Companies from China, Great Britain, Japan, and India are also showing interest in the product.