Kazakhstan Continues Compensating Flood-Affected Citizens

ASTANA—The Kazakh government continues to work to eliminate the consequences of floods and provide assistance to affected citizens, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on June 5.

So far, 31,552 families received a one-time payment worth 369,200 tenge (US$825).

Some 717 families received new houses and apartments to replace destroyed ones, and 3,981 families received compensation for housing repairs and restoration. Construction of some 1,862 new homes for affected residents is underway.

Also, 5,066 families were provided with additional assistance to purchase lost essential items up to 553,800 tenge (US$1,237).

In addition, 34 affected small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were compensated for damages totaling 377 million tenge (US$841,812). Regional and district commissions operate in all regions of the country.