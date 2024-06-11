Kazakhstan, Congo Ready to Strengthen Ties 

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed the country’s readiness to strengthen ties with Congo during a June 10 meeting with Françoise Joly, the personal representative of the President of Congo, reported the Akorda press service.

According to Tokayev, Joly’s visit is a sign of sincere interest in developing mutually beneficial ties between Kazakhstan and Congo.

The President emphasized that both countries are celebrating the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year.

Joly thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and conveyed best wishes from President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

During the meeting, the sides discussed Nguesso’s upcoming visit to Kazakhstan and promising areas of bilateral cooperation.