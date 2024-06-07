Kazakh Senate Adopts Amendments to Law on Renewable Energy

ASTANA – Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, adopted amendments to the law on renewable energy, allowing citizens to install solar panels of no more than 200 kilowatts (kW) in their homes, reported Khabar TV channel on June 6.

If surplus energy is produced, citizens will have the opportunity to sell electricity to the national grid through the local energy supply organization. These new rules are specifically introduced to encourage the local population to embrace green technologies.

By 2030, the share of electricity generated by renewable energy sources should be 15% of the total balance. So far, this figure is slightly above 5%. ⠀

“According to the law, it is allowed to install up to 200 kW; on average, one house consumes no more than 15 – 20 kW. Installing 200 kW is probably a little more expensive. Thus, one can completely cover a household’s consumption, and even earn money by selling the surplus,” said Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Sungat Yessimkhanov.