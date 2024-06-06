Kazakh President Tours Capital’s Facilities

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured a sports center and two medical facilities to familiarize himself with the capital’s social infrastructure on June 5, reported the Akorda press service.

SANA Sport

The SANA Sport family center has 29 sports, creative, and educational clubs staffed by 29 coaches and 25 highly qualified teachers. Over 4,000 children receive additional education at the center. The Mereke Charitable Foundation allows teenagers from low-income families to attend the clubs.

Tokayev presented a gift to Aiaru Altynbek, a two-time world chess champion conducting a master class, and wished her new victories. Altynbek had written to the President asking for a meeting, and her dream came true.

New building of the National Research Oncology Center

Tokayev reviewed the construction progress of the new National Research Oncology Center building, which is scheduled to open in August. Covering over 58,000 square meters, the facility will house an in-patient facility with 210 beds, including 24 for anesthesiology, resuscitation, and intensive care, and 150 daytime hospital beds. It is expected to handle 6,000 hospitalizations annually.

The new building will feature all the world’s unique technologies for diagnosing and treating malignant tumors and will support scientific research, technical programs, and educational practice. With it, the center will become a national coordinator for an integrated model of oncological care, encompassing primary health care and regional oncological institutions.

The hospital will specialize in various oncology fields, including head and neck tumors, thoracic and abdominal oncology, urology oncology, mammology, gynecology oncology, osteo-oncology, and hematology-oncology.

National Coordination Center for Emergency Medicine

Tokayev also visited the multifunctional center, which manages medical aviation services, ambulance services, and emergency departments. The complex has a hospital with 250 beds.

According to Chairman Timur Muratov, the center will establish nine clinical departments offering treatment in 29 specialties, with the capacity to receive over 18,000 patients annually.

The President inspected the operating rooms equipped with modern technology, including a mobile computed tomography scanner and the OR-1 integrated operating system, and gifted the center a reanimation ambulance car. He praised the facility’s opening as a significant achievement for domestic medicine and emphasized the importance of attracting qualified specialists to the center.