Kazakh Foreign Ministry Announces Contest for Foreign Journalists

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club, announced the call for applications for the ninth edition of Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media international contest for foreign journalists.

The competition seeks to reward original articles, video stories and blog posts about Kazakhstan, including analytical, cultural-entertainment, documentary, and other works that have been published in a foreign media outlet or on social media between Aug. 1, 2023 and Aug. 1 this year.

The partners of the competition include Kazakh Tourism National Company, the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development KazAID, Kazakhstan’s National Sports Association, and Jibek Joly TV channel.

Overall, five winners will be selected, one from the regions of North and South America, Europe, CIS countries, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific region and four laureates in the nominations for tourism, CICA, KazAID, and national sports.

The winners will be awarded a trip to Kazakhstan, including visits to the cities of Astana, Almaty, and the Mangystau Region, where they will enjoy an intense cultural program. During the trip, journalists will meet with local representatives of government, media, science, and culture.

The submission deadline is Aug. 1. The winners will be announced by Aug. 5.