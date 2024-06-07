Kazakh Energy Ministry Launches 60 Investment Projects

ASTANA — The Kazakh Ministry of Energy has formed a pool of 60 investment projects worth 17 trillion tenge (US$38.1 billion), the ministry’s press service reported on June 6.

“Investment projects in the energy sector aim to ensure economic growth, provide energy security, create jobs, reduce environmental effect, and introduce innovative technologies at energy facilities,” the statement reads.

The main areas of investment projects include the commissioning of new energy capacity, the construction of gas processing plants, the expansion of domestic refineries, renewable energy projects, petrochemical development, etc.

The country’s energy balance implies implementing several projects to modernize existing capacities and commissioning new capacities totaling nearly 26 gigawatts (GW) by 2035.

The pool of investment projects also includes projects for the construction of new gas processing plants. Special emphasis is placed on projects involving renewable energy sources. By the end of 2027, it is planned to commission 592 megawatts (MW) of green generation.

In 2023, the ministry implemented 17 projects worth 286.5 billion tenge (US$642 million).