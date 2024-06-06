Kazakh Cultural Center to Open in China

ASTANA — The Majilis (a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) adopted the law to ratify the agreement between Kazakhstan and China on mutual establishment of cultural centers in Astana and Beijing on June 5, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

These cultural centers are non-profit organizations accredited by the sending country and operating under the host country’s laws. Each party ensures free access to the cultural centers and event participation.

The Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing will cover 700 square meters and feature a cinema, concert hall, coworking spaces and places for educational courses, training sessions and creative meetings. It will also include a multimedia exhibition space and a section showcasing Kazakhstan’s tourism potential.

“The mission of the Kazakh Cultural Center in China is to promote mutual cultural enrichment and enhance the knowledge of each other’s cultures. It aims to foster friendly relations and systematically present the rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people to a broad Chinese audience and foreign tourists visiting Beijing,” said Balayeva.