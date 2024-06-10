Iconic Beijing-Paris Rally Passes Through Kazakhstan

ASTANA – This year’s Beijing-Paris rally, which runs from May 18 to June 23, traversed the territory of Kazakhstan, reported the Kazakh Tourism national company’s press service.

Around 100 cars and 16 support vehicles departed from the Great Wall of China near Beijing. Covering a distance of 14,500 kilometers, the route passes through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Greece, San Marino, Italy, and will finish in Paris, France.

Approximately 200 athletes from 27 countries are participating in the Peking Paris Motor Challenge, renowned as the most challenging long-distance rally in the world. This event, designed for pre-war and classic cars, is conducted under the auspices of the International Federation of Historic Vehicles.

The rally aims to explore the terrain and culture of the countries visited along the route. Participants arrived in Kazakhstan at the end of May through the Nur Zholy-Khorgos checkpoint.

In Kazakhstan, the route passed through Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda. Participants also visited a camp near the village of Akespe, the Aral Sea, and the village of Beineu. The rally concluded its journey through Kazakhstan at the Caspian Sea on June 7.

Following this, participants planned to send their cars by ferry from the port of Kuryk, while leaving the country on a charter plane from Aktau airport.

The Beijing-Paris rally, one of the oldest routes in the world dating back to 1907, is revived every three years by the London Endurance Rally Association, allowing only cars older than 1976 to participate. Paris Motor Challenge is a worldwide project, supported by many people from different countries. .