Green Economy is Key to Prosperity  

Editor’s note: The Astana Times continues its series of articles written by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe this will serve as a space for our readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and The AT audience.

The concept of green development is an integral part of the global security system, linking sustainable development with national economic stability. The main goal of green development is to ensure economic growth, social stability, and environmental balance in the long term. The harmonious combination of these components is achieved through the concept of a green economy, which has recently attracted attention in Kazakhstan and the world.

The low carbon economy, a related concept, has emerged in the last two decades. Unlike sustainable development, the green economy focuses on economic growth while aligning with environmental protection strategies. Understanding the resource-efficient economy’s principles is crucial for comprehending this holistic approach to integrating environmental issues into economic and social policy and planning.

In general, the green economy is understood as a dynamic process that transforms the economy towards low-carbon development by increasing the efficiency of resource use and human well-being through technologies and innovations that create new jobs while reducing environmental risks in the long term.

The transition to a green economy requires significant changes. It is necessary to carry out structural reforms in budget, tax, environmental, scientific and technical policies, develop and adopt a balanced, resource-saving environmental management policy. Markets for trading green stocks, bonds, and eco-technology intellectual property are also necessary. Economic modeling, spatial and sectoral analysis should be used to show how public and private investments in key sectors of the economy can contribute to economic growth, future prosperity, job creation, and solving social and economic problems.

Statistics from the Bureau of National Statistics reflect the proportion of people employed in green jobs in different regions and cities of Kazakhstan. For example, in the Abai district, out of 83,929 people, 1,392 people work in green jobs, constituting 1.7 percent of the total workforce in the district.

Green jobs include those related to environmentally friendly technologies, manufacturing, services, natural resource management, and environmental protection.

In large cities like Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, there are more working citizens. In Astana, for instance, out of 248,830 employees, over 4,000 work in green jobs, making up 1.9% of the total workforce.

These statistics help to assess the contribution of large cities to the development of green industries and their role in achieving sustainable development goals. For example, a higher proportion of green jobs may indicate a more active participation of the city in green projects and innovations, as well as the availability of appropriate infrastructure and political support for the development of sustainable sectors of the economy.

Further development of the green economy can increase GDP and create more than 500,000 new jobs, not only in large cities but also in forming new industries, ensuring a high quality of life for citizens.

One important initiative aimed at achieving sustainable development and prosperity of the new Kazakhstan is the Action Plan for implementing the Concept of Kazakhstan’s transition to a green economy from 2021 to 2030.

This plan is an ambitious and comprehensive document that points the way for the transition of the country’s economic model to environmental sustainability and resource efficiency.

In 2013, the former President of Kazakhstan issued a decree on the country’s transition to a green economy, and the Kazakhstan-2050 strategy aims to create a sustainable and efficient green economy. By 2030, the implementation of the Action Plan is expected to yield significant progress towards these goals.

Thanks to the implementation of the Action Plan for 2021-2030, Kazakhstan can make significant progress towards a green economy. By 2030, the country is expected to achieve the following results:

● By 2050, the transformation within the framework of the green economy will increase GDP by 3%.

● Create more than 500,000 new jobs.

● The formation of new industries and services, ensuring a high quality of life for the population.

● The country will enter the top 30 most developed countries in the world with minimal environmental impact and degradation of natural resources.

Overall, the transition to a green economy will open up new opportunities for economic growth and prosperity by ensuring sustainable development and environmental safety in Kazakhstan.

The author is Zere Amangeldinova, a second-year student at Astana IT University, Kazakhstan.