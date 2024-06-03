EU to Increase Schengen Visa Fees

By Zhanna Shayakhmetova in Editor’s Picks, International, Tourism on 3 June 2024

ASTANA – The European Commission is set to increase short stay Schengen visa (visa type C) fees worldwide by 12% as of June 11, reported SchengenNews on May 20. 

Photo credit: Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.

The visa fees will be 90 euros (US$97) for adults and 45 euros (US$48) for children aged six to below 12 years. 

It is reported that the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia has notified the third country nationals in need of a Schengen visa  about higher fees as of June 11. 

According to SchengenNews, 159,072 Kazakh citizens applied for Schengen Visa and 143,970 visas have been approved, resulting in an approval rate of approximately 90.51% in 2023. 

Kazakh nationals spent 12.7 million euros (US$13.7 million) on Schengen visa applications in 2023. 

SchengenNews experts predict that if the same number of people apply, the total expenditure will rise to 14.3 million euros (US$15 million) marking an increase of 1.5 million euros (US$1.6 million) with the new fee structure. 


