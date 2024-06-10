Dimash Kudaibergen Participates in Chinese TV Project

ASTANA – Kazakh popstar Dimash Kudaibergen participated in a new episode of the “Beauty and Harmony” project, which aired on China Central Television-1 (CCTV-1) on June 8, reported DimashNews.com.

The project aims to promote large-scale international cultural exchange between China and other countries.

“Music crosses borders and culture builds bridges. When the music starts, I hope you can find strength and courage in my singing,” Kudaibergen said, inviting his fans to watch the program.

During the show, the singer performed the powerful song “Golden,” which has been a staple opening for his solo concerts for several years. In a display of international collaboration, he also presented the renowned song “You Raise Me Up,” accompanied by POLY WeDo, the choir of the Suzhou Youth Symphony Orchestra from China.

Kudaibergen previously appeared in the premiere episode of the “Beauty and Harmony” project in October last year. Alongside famous pianist Lang Lang, he performed a fragment of the first part of composer Xian Xinghai’s piano concert “The Song of the Yellow River Boatman,” and the Kazakh folk song “Dudarai” in both its original traditional style and a jazz-funk style.