Coventry University to Open Branch in Astana This Year

ASTANA – London-based Coventry University plans to open its branch in the Kazakh capital this September, offering Kazakh students an MBA Global Business course and eight undergraduate programs, reported the university’s press service on June 3.

Undergraduate programs include advertising and digital marketing, business and human resource management training, computer science, information technology management, and others.

“Coventry University is pleased to be part of the future of education in Kazakhstan. Our Astana campus will offer undergraduate and graduate programs to students from all over Kazakhstan. We have established cooperation with more than 70 universities and colleges in different countries. More than 21,000 students from all over the world study at our university. The opening of our campus in Kazakhstan demonstrates Coventry University’s commitment to cooperation in Asia,” said Coventry University Global Engagement Representative Craig Blythe.

Studying in Kazakhstan will be much more affordable than the cost of education abroad, considering the costs of flights and accommodation.

The university awards grants on a competitive basis to applicants with outstanding academic results and achievements in sports, art, and other fields, as confirmed by prize-winning places in Olympiads and competitions.

UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach wrote on her LinkedIn account that opening a branch of Coventry University in Astana marks a significant step in UK-Kazakh education collaboration.

“Coventry University is renowned for its fantastic international approach, close collaboration with business, and investment in the best facilities. As well as computer science and business, I am particularly pleased it will be offering teacher training and a first-class pedagogical degree – with a fast-growing cohort of brilliant young people, Kazakhstan needs to inspire the next generation of brilliant teachers,” Leach wrote.