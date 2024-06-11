Atlético Madrid to Build Football Academy in Almaty Region

ASTANA – President of Atlético Madrid Football Club Enrique Cerezo Torres presented a project to open the Atletico Madrid football academy in Kazakhstan during a June 11 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

The Atlético Madrid football academy will be created at the Akbulak Olympic Center in Talgar in the Almaty Region.

Tokayev thanked Cerezo Torres for his willingness to share his experience and promote football in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to support this initiative.

The President emphasized that the country pays special attention to football development. Nearly 40,000 children are involved in sports schools and sections as the country improves infrastructure and builds new stadiums.

According to Cerezo Torres, the Atlético Madrid academies operate in many countries worldwide. The academy focuses on introducing best practices and improving the qualifications of coaches and mentors to prepare young talents to play in the world’s best football leagues.

Following the meeting, Cerezo Torres presented Tokayev with a T-shirt with the autographs of Atlético Madrid players.