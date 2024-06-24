Astana to Host Google’s Hackathon Finals in September

ASTANA—Astana will host Google’s hackathon series finals on September 15, uniting the best development teams from Central Asia and the Caucasus. The Build With AI for Sustainable Growth initiative aims to address sustainable development challenges.

The initiative, implemented by StrategEast, Google and USAID’s Future Growth in March, has concluded 27 workshops engaging 900 developers.

The program featured a series of hackathons and workshops for technical specialists, utilizing Google’s AI tools based on the advanced large language model (LLM) Gemini.

The hackathon addressed issues such as improving air and water quality, mitigating pollution-related health issues, natural habitat degradation and deforestation, water management, agriculture, and food security.

The finalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia will compete for a prize fund of $5,000 for first place, $2,500 for second, and $500 for third.

The main eligibility criteria are that the candidate be based in the Caucasus and Central Asia and be passionate about sustainable development goals.

The application deadline is August 15, 2024.