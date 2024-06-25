2024 Paris Games: Eight Interesting Facts About Kazakhstan’s Participation

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s national team is preparing to participate in the Summer Olympics for the eighth time, with the Paris Games just around the corner.

The Telegram channel of Kazakhstan’s team has published interesting statistics on the country’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will take place on July 26 – Aug. 11.

As of today, 70 Kazakh athletes have 80 licenses. Of them, 45 athletes will take part in the Olympic Games for the first time. Boxers won the most licenses – 10 people.

The most experienced Olympic participant from Kazakhstan is 31-year-old rowing athlete Vladislav Yakovlev. He has consistently performed at the Olympic Games since the 2012 London Games.

The Kazakhstan national team includes three athletes who have already won medals at the previous Olympics: bronze medalist of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Saken Bibosynov, bronze medalist of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Kamshybek Kunkabayev, and medalist at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020 Yeldos Smetov.

The youngest athlete is 17-year-old taekwondo athlete Batyrkhan Toleugali, and the oldest is 37-year-old fencer Elmir Alimzhanov.

The Olympic qualifying cycle is not yet completed.